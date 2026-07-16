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Babu Owino sued over Facebook photo

By James Omoro | Jul. 16, 2026
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Human rights activist Michael Kojo has sued Embakasi MP Babu Owino. [James Omoro, Standard]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been sued for using a human rights defender’s photograph on Facebook without his consent.

The human rights defender, Michael Kojo, a resident of Homa Bay County, has sued Owino for publishing his photograph to mobilise supporters for a political meeting.

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