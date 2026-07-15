Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Too little too late: Ol Kalou's chilling dress rehearsal for 2027

By Juliet Omelo | Jul. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

 IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

Tomorrow, Ol Kalou residents go to the polls to select their next MP. Whereas the election would not, ordinarily, be high stake as it has turned out to be. Massive voter bribery, intimidation, property destruction, cutthroat competition between government and UDA supporters versus the opposition led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been witnessed in the runup to the election.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ol Kalau IEBC Douglas Kanja Erastus Ethekon
.

Latest Stories

Wambui wa Ruto's fall from grace to grass
Wambui wa Ruto's fall from grace to grass
Politics
By David Odongo
9 mins ago
Untold story of Wambui's 'all eggs in one basket' and Sh 8 billion loan
Politics
By Kamau Muthoni
9 mins ago
Too little too late: Ol Kalou's chilling dress rehearsal for 2027
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Untold story of Wambui's 'all eggs in one basket' and Sh 8 billion loan
By Kamau Muthoni 9 mins ago
Untold story of Wambui's 'all eggs in one basket' and Sh 8 billion loan
Wambui wa Ruto's fall from grace to grass
By David Odongo 9 mins ago
Wambui wa Ruto's fall from grace to grass
Too little too late: Ol Kalou's chilling dress rehearsal for 2027
By Juliet Omelo 19 mins ago
Too little too late: Ol Kalou's chilling dress rehearsal for 2027
Gikaria fined Sh2.5 million by IEBC over Ol Kalou utterances
By Edwin Nyarangi 19 mins ago
Gikaria fined Sh2.5 million by IEBC over Ol Kalou utterances
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved