Too little too late: Ol Kalou's chilling dress rehearsal for 2027

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

Tomorrow, Ol Kalou residents go to the polls to select their next MP. Whereas the election would not, ordinarily, be high stake as it has turned out to be. Massive voter bribery, intimidation, property destruction, cutthroat competition between government and UDA supporters versus the opposition led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been witnessed in the runup to the election.