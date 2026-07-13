Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Madness of a nation: Ol Kalou violence exposes Kenya's deepening political tensions

By Juliet Omelo and Clinton Ambujoh | Jul. 13, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Political violence escalates ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Courtesy, Standard]

The Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election campaign descended into chaos yesterday as political violence erupted in multiple parts of the country, with the Linda Mwananchi movement bearing the brunt of what its leaders describe as a coordinated government-orchestrated crackdown. In what is now a disturbing pattern, yesterday's violence in Nyandarua County, Kisumu, and Nyahururu has exposed a nation hurtling towards what many fear could be an explosive 2027 General Election season.

The day began with Linda Mwananchi leaders who had earlier called off their planned rally in Ol Kalou, converging in Nyahururu town for church services and public engagements. But by midday, chaos had engulfed their activities, with Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata confirming that his driver, Gitari, had been shot during the rally.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ol Kalou By-Election Political Violence Politics IEBC
.

Latest Stories

Kang'ata driver shot at Linda Mwananchi rally as political violence escalates
Kang'ata driver shot at Linda Mwananchi rally as political violence escalates
Politics
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki
22 mins ago
Madness of a nation: Ol Kalou violence exposes Kenya's deepening political tensions
Politics
By Juliet Omelo and Clinton Ambujoh
22 mins ago
More workers turn to affordable digital salary advances to survive a tough economy
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Madness of a nation: Ol Kalou violence exposes Kenya's deepening political tensions
By Juliet Omelo and Clinton Ambujoh 22 mins ago
Madness of a nation: Ol Kalou violence exposes Kenya's deepening political tensions
Kang'ata driver shot at Linda Mwananchi rally as political violence escalates
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 22 mins ago
Kang'ata driver shot at Linda Mwananchi rally as political violence escalates
How Kenyans pay multiple times more for prescription drugs, costing lives and inflicting pain
By Gardy Chacha 22 mins ago
How Kenyans pay multiple times more for prescription drugs, costing lives and inflicting pain
Beyond social media: Are governments regulating the wrong thing?
By Amos Murumba 22 mins ago
Beyond social media: Are governments regulating the wrong thing?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved