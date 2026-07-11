Why Linda Mwananchi leaders cancelled Ol Kalou tour

Linda Mwanachi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna held a series of rallies in Kisii County. [Linda Mwanachi, X]

Unity within the Opposition appears to be under fresh strain after the Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi Movement cancelled plans to hold rallies in Ol Kalou Constituency this weekend.

The Linda Mwananchi brigade will instead convene a meeting in Nyahururu Town on Sunday. Analysts argue that the former deputy president probably thinks Kangata is attempting to popularise Sifuna in his Mt Kenya stronghold.