Why Linda Mwananchi leaders cancelled Ol Kalou tour

Unity within the Opposition appears to be under fresh strain after the Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi Movement cancelled plans to hold rallies in Ol Kalou Constituency this weekend.
The Linda Mwananchi brigade will instead convene a meeting in Nyahururu Town on Sunday. Analysts argue that the former deputy president probably thinks Kangata is attempting to popularise Sifuna in his Mt Kenya stronghold.
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