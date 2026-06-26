Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Of bullets, blood and rage: The tax revolt that changed Kenya

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 26, 2026

In June 2024, a generation that had long been perceived as apathetic - distracted by social media and disconnected from traditional politics- altered the course of Kenya’s history.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Gen Z Protests Gen Z Anniversary Protests Police Brutality Anti-tax Protests
.

Latest Stories

Trader accused of leading church break-in, stealing Sh2.87 million worth of equipment
Trader accused of leading church break-in, stealing Sh2.87 million worth of equipment
Newsbeat
By Lilian Chepkoech
41 mins ago
Amid global uncertainties, Summer Davos turns spotlight on China's innovation-led path
Asia
By Xinhua
50 mins ago
Aviation policies limit Kenya tourism numbers
Business
By Fred Kagonye
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Of bullets, blood and rage: The tax revolt that changed Kenya
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Of bullets, blood and rage: The tax revolt that changed Kenya
Appeals Court lifts order blocking govrt's sale of Safaricom stake to Vodacom
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Appeals Court lifts order blocking govrt's sale of Safaricom stake to Vodacom
Parliament seeks bigger say in control of Kenya's Sovereign Wealth Fund
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Parliament seeks bigger say in control of Kenya's Sovereign Wealth Fund
East of West: Will cracked Mt Kenya survive political unity test?
By Phares Mutembei 3 hrs ago
East of West: Will cracked Mt Kenya survive political unity test?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved