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Luo nation will not take part in protests, MPs say

By Irene Githinji | Jun. 24, 2026
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Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi in a past rally in Kisumu. [File, Standard]

A section of MPs allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration has urged the people from Nyanza not to take part in the planned commemoration of those killed in the anti-Finance Bill, 2024 protests.

The MPs, led by Alego Usonga legislator, Samuel Atandi, claimed that President William Ruto was addressing years of marginalisation.

Atandi, who was accompanied by Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Jared Okello (Nyando), Tom Odege (Nyatike) and Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), said they were pushing for the region's share of the national cake in Parliament.

“In sending us to Parliament, our people were clear on what they wanted us to do. Their instructions to us were that we go to Parliament, where the national cake is being shared, fight for their share of that cake and take to them whatever we are able to get,” Atandi said.

The MPs lashed out at Siaya Governor, James Orengo, accusing him of misleading the people and abdicating his role.

They claimed, without any evidence, that some politicians were behind the protests.

“The President has gone all out to engage our people, to mainstream them in government, roll out development projects in our region as it happened in others and treated us like Kenyans. We are here to emphasise the message to our people that the music has changed in government, we must change how we dance,” Atandi stated.

According to the MPs, the Government has gone to the region with peace and projects, and the people should not respond with stones and protests or be recruited to bite the hand that feeds them.

They said that they have fought alongside many other marginalized communities like Maa, Turkana, Abagusii, Coast and Northern Kenya and now the broad-based government is working to right the wrongs and do justice.

“We are here to tell our people and comrades to stay away from protests for now and embrace the good that the Government is offering,” Okello stated.

They also urged the people to desist from making it in the list of those who may be caught up in the protest, saying that the Government has developed a compensation framework that should not be taken for granted.

“We cannot keep quiet as leaders anymore, it is high time for us to speak to our people. For the first time in Parliament, we are finally seeing development in our constituencies. We cannot just sit and fail to advise our people that we cannot fight those giving development. This is time to tell our people no more blood. You will not see protests in our backyard. We want to assure Ruto that we stand with you, we will not back down on that promise,” Odege said. 

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