Live Blog: Budget 2026-27 in pictures

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2026-27 Budget Unveiling by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi on June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

5:36 MP: 2026/27 Budget: Universities get Sh30.9b for scholarships, Sh6.7b for CBA arrears and Sh5.9b for ongoing projects, CS Mbadi says.

5:29 PM: Treasury proposes Sh6.4b for vaccine and immunisation programmes, Sh3b to emergency and chronic illnesses fund and Sh1m for construction of cancer center at Kisii Level 5 hospital.

5:27 PM: Treasury proposes Sh45.6 billion for sports, culture and tourism sector; Sh25.2b allocated to sports and Sh14.3b to the tourism fund, to promote Kenya and stimulate jobs.

5:26 PM: 2026/27 budget: Defence sector allocated Sh252.1 billion, with NPS receiving Sh144.7b, NIS- Sh64b, Interior and Prisons to get Sh63.9b and Sh43b, respectively.

5:25 PM: Education sector allocated Sh784.5bn in FY2026/27 budget; TSC receives Sh424b, Sh54.6b for free secondary education, Sh7b for free primary education and Sh30.7b for JSS.

5:21 PM: Health sector to receive Sh177.2 billion in FY2026/27 budget, Treasury CS Mbadi says funds to advance Universal Health Coverage and strengthen essential services.

5:17 PM: Treasury proposes Sh9.4 billion for settlement of the landless, including Sh5 billion for Coast region and Sh892 million for processing and registration of title deeds.

5:10 PM: Treasury CS Mbadi proposes Sh220.4bn for roads in FY2026/27, including Sh44.3bn for construction, Sh58bn for rehabilitation and Sh118bn maintenance.

5:09 PM: Treasury proposes Sh64B for agriculture sector in 2026/27 budget to boost productivity; to include Sh18b fertiliser subsidy, Sh2b seed subsidy and Sh1b for coffee seedlings.

5:07 PM: Treasury allocates Sh143.7bn to housing, urban development, and public works in Financial Year 2026/27; Sh50.6bn earmarked for affordable housing units.

4:57 PM: National Treasury projects total revenue collection of Sh3.63 trillion for FY2026/27, equivalent to 17.4pc of GDP, while total expenditure is estimated at Sh4.82 trillion.

4:24 PM: Treasury proposes Sh68 billion to clear pending bills of up to Sh100 million, CS Mbadi says allocation would settle 99pc of outstanding claims.

4:13 PM: No extensions will be granted for procurement outside Electronic Government Procurement system from July 1, in bid to maximise every shilling in 2026/27 budget, CS Mbadi warns.

3:57 PM: Global economy projected to slow to 3.1pc in 2026 and 3.2pc in 2027 from 3.4pc in 2024-2025, CS Mbadi says outlook signals easing global momentum.

3:57 MP: Treasury CS Mbadi: Kenya’s economy grew by 4.6pc in 2025, down from 4.7pc in 2024; growth projected at 5pc in 2026 owing to pressures from ongoing Middle East conflict.

3:36 PM: Maize production rose to 67 million bags in 2025 from 34 million in 2022, imports dropped to 3.3m from 9.9m over same period.

3:39 PM: More than 277,000 affordable housing units completed across Kenya, Treasury CS Mbadi says over one million Kenyans registered interest in home ownership through Boma Yangu platform.

3:25 PM: CS Mbadi said Kenya's economy grew at average five percent between 2022 and 2025, outperforming global 3.4pc and sub-Saharan Africa’s 4.1per cent.

3:08 PM: Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi starts presenting the 2026-2027 budget in Parliament.

2.40 PM: National Assembly Speaker opens session, invites MPs to give views, shortly before Treasury CS Mbadi presents the budget.

2.25 PM: Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi arrives at Parliament buildings to deliver the Sh 4.8 trillion 2026-27 budget.

Mbadi was accompanied by Principal Secretary (PS) Chris Kiptoo and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge.

2.00 PM: CS Mbadi's delegation begins procession to Parliament, ahead of 2026-2027 budget reading.

Earlier, we reported that according to the CS, the budget focuses on fiscal consolidation, job creation, and business growth, as Kenyans nationwide await measures many hope will ease cost pressures and support livelihoods.

On Wednesday, the opposition under the United Opposition alliance unveiled its “People’s Budget” of Sh4.3 trillion.

The Standard has compiled the 2026 Budget Day in pictures. Preparations outside National Treasury ahead of the 2026-2027 budget presentation in Nairobi on June 11, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Final preparations underway outside the National Treasury building ahead of 2026/27 budget in Nairobi



Video by David Gichuru pic.twitter.com/nYBn5Zx8c6 — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) June 11, 2026

Police patrol outside Parliament Buildings in Nairobi. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Outside Parliament, security is also beefed up, with police officers manning the premises.

Security officers positined outside Parliament ahead of budget reading on June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Security around Parliament ahead of the Budget Reading. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Security around Parliament Buildings ahead of the budget reading by Treasury CS John Mbadi on June 11th, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee Chair Samuel Atandi outside Parliament on June 11, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

