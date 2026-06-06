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Sakaja suspends Kerich, but why hasn't he been arrested despite jail sentence by court?

By Pkemoi Ngenoh and Fred Kagonye | Jun. 6, 2026
Former Nairobi Urban Planning Chief Officer Patrick Analo and Former Nairobi Finance CEC Charles Kerich. [File, Standard]

The move by Nairobi Governor Sakaja to suspend two of his close allies, Charles Kerich, who was serving as County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Development and Urban Planning Chief Officer Patrick Analo has left trail of questions.

For several weeks, pressure has been mounting on Sakaja to take action on Kerich, who was recently sentenced to three months in prison in vain.

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