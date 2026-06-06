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Tone-deaf: Ruto sneaks back tax measures Gen Z protested in 2024

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 6, 2026
President William Ruto signs a bill into law at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Two years after the June 2024 Gen Z protests forced the government to withdraw the Finance Bill 2024, the government appears to have learned nothing and continues to deploy the same aggressive, revenue-maximising tax strategies that saw the youthful Kenyans take to the streets.

At the time, Kenyans were asking for relief and two years on, the pressure has intensified, with record-high fuel prices driving up the cost of essentials. Instead of offering relief, the government has this year proposed measures that could push the cost of living even higher.

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