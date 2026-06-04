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No early midterm break, says Bitok amid schools' unrest

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 4, 2026
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Learners protests becoming a national crisis. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has ruled out the early closure of schools for midterm amid a recent wave of student unrest across the country.

Speaking during a prize-giving ceremony at Kenya High School on Thursday, June 4, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said learning remains uninterrupted in most parts of the country, with only a few isolated incidents that are being addressed.

Bitok said the unrest is being contained through dialogue with students and a nationwide audit of school safety standards.

His remarks exactly a week after the Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy in Gilgil, which left 16 students dead and 79 others injured, prompting the school's closure.

Investigators have since arrested nine students suspected of planning and executing the arson attack.

According to authorities, the suspects cited several grievances, including changes to the school's examination schedule and mandatory contributions toward a cultural event.

Following the Utumishi Academy tragedy, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba accused the school of failing to comply with safety regulations.

"The school did not adhere to the safety requirements stipulated in the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations. In particular, there was congestion in the dormitory, and one exit door was locked, contrary to prescribed safety standards," said Ogamba.

The closure of Utumishi Girls Academy adds to a growing list of schools shut down due to student unrest.

On Thursday morning, Alliance High School in Kiambu was  closed indefinitely after a fire destroyed about 200 mattresses in a school store. Police have detained ten students for questioning.

According to a police report, Principal David Chomba reported the fire at about 3am.

Several schools have been closed indefinitely during the second term, barely a month after reopening. They include Loreto High School, Limuru, Lenana School, Naivasha Girls High School, St Joseph's Seminary Senior School in Molo, and Tarakwa High School.

Student unrest in the institutions has largely been linked to complaints over food, living conditions, and academic pressure.

In Makueni County, five schools have been closed indefinitely after students torched dormitories at Kavuthu, Kyamuthei, Nguumo, and Kalama secondary schools. At Kaumoni Boys High School, students set fire to the administration block and classrooms, causing extensive damage.

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