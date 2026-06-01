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Gigantic aircraft land in Nanyuki as debate on Ebola centre rises

By Boniface Gikandi and Bernard Lusigi | Jun. 1, 2026

Health workers at a new Ebola treatment centre in Bunia, DR Congo, on May 31, 2026. [AFP]

In the last three days, Nanyuki residents have been watching the skies as three gigantic aircraft fly into the highly guarded Laikipia Airbase.

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Ebola Quarantine Facility Nanyuki Air Base Laikipia Airbase. Public Health
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