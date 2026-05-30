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Utumishi fire tragedy : Heads must roll

By Lewis Nyaundi | May. 30, 2026
Parents and guardians walk outside the Utumishi Girls Academy following the deadly fire in Gilgil, May 28, 2026. [AFP]

More than 48 hours after the deadly inferno that claimed 16 innocent lives at Utumishi Girls Senior School, Kenyans are yet to witness decisive action from a govern

ment that has repeatedly promised to end the cycle of school tragedies.

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