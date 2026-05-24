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Cornered by public fury: Ruto gears up for more political storms

By Ndung’u Gachane | May. 24, 2026

Ruto gears up for more political storms [  File, Standard]

President William Ruto's should be prepared for a bigger headache even as he grapples to manage the anger of Kenyans over the high price of fuel.

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