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Deputy in name? Kindiki disappears as Kenyans face fuel crisis in Ruto absence

By Ndung’u Gachane | May. 21, 2026
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Ukambani politicians at Mwala constituency in Machakos County on May 20, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

The Deputy President position is a venerable one. It has caused sleepless nights for many politicians angling for power. It is a heartbeat away from the sanctums of authority and its holder carries not just stature but serious influence.

The position was heavily debated during the writing of the Constitution. It was not only safeguarded but also given authority and duties that make the holder a principal actor in governance at the very top.

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