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Not off the hook: How MPs sanitised Mishra in Mediheal organ transplants probe

By David Odongo | May. 8, 2026
Mediheal Group of Hospitals chairman, Dr Swarup Mishra. [File, Standard]

A battle of conscience is raging between Parliament and the Ministry of Health over rot in the country’s organ donation and transplant system.

At its centre is Dr Swarup Mishra, chairman of Mediheal Group of Hospitals, and a deeply incriminating report that was quietly watered down before being presented to the public. 

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Organ Donation And Transplant Dr Swarup Mishra Mediheal Group of Hospitals Mediheal Organ Trafficking Probe
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