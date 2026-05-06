Diplomatic gaffes: How Ruto's premature, provocative declarations are eroding Kenya's credibility

President William Ruto with his Tanzanian counterpart President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Tanzania. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s series of embarrassing diplomatic gaffes went a notch higher during his State visit to Tanzania after the host president distanced herself from his audacious proclamations.

He was forced to offer an explanation to MPs in Dodoma on Tuesday, after President Samia Suluhu asked him to explain his assertion that an oil refinery would be constructed in the coastal town of Tanga.