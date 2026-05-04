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Bogeyman: Uhuru becomes Ruto's political punching bag ahead of 2027

By Edwin Nyarangi | May. 4, 2026

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, during the funeral of former Kirinyaga Senator Daniel Karaba Kimaru in Kirinyaga, April 1, 2026. [File Courtesy]

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has increasingly become a political punching bag whenever the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement face political challenges. 

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Uhuru Kenyatta 2027 Elections Political Rivalry Party Politics
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