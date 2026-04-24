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Judge orders independent report on ICU patient in Sh52m bill case

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 24, 2026

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered the Aga Khan hospital to allow an independent medical doctor to determine if an ICU patient can be transferred to in a Sh52 million medical bill row.

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Aga Khan Hospital Unpaid Hospital Bills Unpaid Medical Bills Hospital Detention
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