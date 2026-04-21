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How Middle East conflict threatens Kenya's Sh164b export earnings

By Denis Omondi | Apr. 21, 2026
Investments Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya risks losing Sh164.6 billion in annual export earnings from Gulf trade if efforts to de-escalate the Middle East conflict fail, Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui has said.

Kinyanjui warned that ongoing instability is disrupting logistics and trade flows, affecting key exports such as flowers, tea, meat, dairy and apparel as conflict continues in the region.

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Iran-Israel war Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui Middle East Conflict
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