Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Barasa: ODM and UDA pact to redefine political landscape ahead of 2027 polls

By Mary Imenza | Apr. 20, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa says that the ODM-UDA coordination during the by-elections demonstrated the strength of a united political front. [File, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has expressed confidence that cooperation ODM and UDA could reshape Kenya’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Malava during the funeral of Mama Rael Mukangai, mother to the county’s Chief Officer for Financial Management Diminah Chikamai, Barasa said recent joint efforts between the two parties point to a “new era of strategic alignment.”

He cited the Malava by-election, saying that the coordination between ODM and UDA demonstrated the potential strength of a united political front.

“The cooperation we are seeing is not by chance. It signals a deliberate move towards building a formidable partnership that can compete effectively at the national level,” he said.

The governor argued that sustained collaboration between the two parties would not only consolidate their respective support bases but also enhance their electoral prospects in 2027.

At the same time, the governor said that western Kenya remains firmly behind President William Ruto and will continue to back his leadership to 2032.

He announced that the region is already positioning itself to produce Kenya’s sixth president, leveraging its estimated eight million voters to influence national politics.

“Western Kenya has the numbers and the potential. If we remain united and strategic, we can determine the country’s leadership in the coming years,” he said.

Barasa’s remarks come amid shifting political alliances and renewed efforts by parties to consolidate support across regions as realignments for the 2027 polls begin to take shape. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Governor Fernandes Barasa ODM-UDA Cooperation 2027 General Election Malava By-Election
.

Latest Stories

'You risk prosecution', Amnesty tells police ahead of tomorrow's fuel price protests
'You risk prosecution', Amnesty tells police ahead of tomorrow's fuel price protests
National
By Denis Omondi
22 mins ago
Kenyans turn to advance loans as salary delays bite
Work Life
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Elon Musk snubs Paris prosecutors' summons over X and Grok
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Broad-based lies: Increased fuel prices expose Mbadi, Wandayi's double speak
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiongó 6 hrs ago
Broad-based lies: Increased fuel prices expose Mbadi, Wandayi's double speak
ODM plans youth convention to chart way forward amid rift with UDA
By James Omoro 8 hrs ago
ODM plans youth convention to chart way forward amid rift with UDA
Election 2027: Why Governor Kihika is walking a tight rope
By Steve Mkawale 9 hrs ago
Election 2027: Why Governor Kihika is walking a tight rope
UDA-ODM war of words exposes fragility of 2027 pre-election pact
By Josphat Thiong'o 10 hrs ago
UDA-ODM war of words exposes fragility of 2027 pre-election pact
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved