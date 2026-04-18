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Unfulfilled Ruto projects cast shadow over development in Rift Valley

By Standard Team | Apr. 18, 2026
President William Ruto breaks Suneka Airstrip ground in Bonchari,Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Rift Valley region is facing amounting crisis of stalled and delayed public projects, with far-reaching consequences for the economy and public trust.

Despite being President William Ruto’s political bedrock, the region has a significant backlog of stalled projects, which the president himself initiated, giving hope to the people.

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