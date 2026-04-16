ODM demands respect from UDA amid tension in broad-based pact

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The Orange Democratic Movement Central Committee members addresing the press on April 16, 2026. [ODM,X]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has raised concerns over its relationship with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), accusing some senior UDA officials of making unwarranted public remarks that have unsettled its members, and demanding respect for its principles and ideology.

The concerns were outlined during an ODM Central Committee meeting held on April 16, 2026, where members expressed unease over what it termed as statements by UDA officials aimed at causing anxiety and disquiet within ODM ranks, warning that the party expects mutual respect within the broad-based partnership.

The meeting, chaired by Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga, also addressed the country’s prevailing socio-economic challenges, particularly the rising cost of fuel.

"While we acknowledge that the crisis is driven by global factors and recognise government mitigation efforts, ODM calls for additional measures to cushion Kenyans from the impact," it added.

On the implementation of agreements under the 10-point agenda and the NADCO report between ODM and UDA, the committee welcomed the allocation of Sh2 billion in the Supplementary Budget for compensation of victims of police brutality and protests.

It urged the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to expedite the compensation process to ensure affected families are promptly supported.

At the same time, the committee commended the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) for overseeing largely peaceful, transparent and verifiable grassroots elections,

"The exercise is now 98 per cent complete. We urge completion of the remaining areas within the shortest time possible," the statement read in part.

The party also unveiled a countrywide mobilisation programme targeting youth, with conventions planned across 25 counties to rejuvenate and re-energize its base.

"The initiative will kick off with a youth conference in Nairobi on April 20, followed by Mombasa on April 26," the statement revealed.

ODM further announced a break between May 1 and May 3 for a joint retreat involving the National Executive Council, Parliamentary Group and governors, with additional county tour dates to be released later.