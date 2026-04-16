Meet Bishop Zakayo Ingana, the Bungoma man who has 'gone to heaven' and 'chats with Jesus'

Bishop Titus Zakayo Ingana during his ordination. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

A 60-year-old man from Ndivisi village in Bungoma County is drawing attention for extraordinary claims about his spiritual experiences and divine encounters.

Zinaba Titus Zakayo Ingana, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader and founder of Firmword Ministries Worldwide, says he has encountered Jesus Christ multiple times over the past three decades—claims that have sparked curiosity, scepticism and debate in equal measure.