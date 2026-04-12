Ichung'wah: 'Polished goon' tag grows as the Kikuyu MP spews insults, threatens dissent

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah. [File, Standard]

For the better part of two years, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has positioned himself as President William Ruto’s most loyal foot soldier, wielding a political style defined by insults, threats, and accusations of deploying goons and police to silence dissent.

To his opponents, the Kikuyu MP is a bully who uses crude language and state machinery to battle opponents.