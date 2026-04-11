Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Empire of goons: Anarchy as assailants join political supremacy battles in Nyanza

By Standard Reporter | Apr. 11, 2026

A worrying and dangerous trend is slowly choking the life out of Kisumu’s vibrant atmosphere as organised goons and political gangs take over the Nyanza region.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Campaign Goons Political Goonism Political Goons Kisumu Gangs
.

Latest Stories

Visa woes affecting athletes' travel need urgent intervention
Visa woes affecting athletes' travel need urgent intervention
Editorial
By Editorial
28 mins ago
'A perfect mission': Artemis II astronauts return to Earth
World
By AFP
55 mins ago
Opposition backs Rotich in Emurua Dikirr contest
Politics
By Kamau Muthoni
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Empire of goons: Anarchy as assailants join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
By Standard Reporter 59 mins ago
Empire of goons: Anarchy as assailants join political supremacy battles in Nyanza
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
By Erastus Mulwa 59 mins ago
Opposition tears into Ruto as Kalonzo moves to lock Ukambani
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 59 mins ago
Prosecutors yet to receive files in fuel scandal case
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
By Josphat Thiong’o 59 mins ago
Senator Osotsi attack exposes rising political goonism fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved