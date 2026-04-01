Back to charcoal: How failed Saudi-backed deal has crippled Ruto's cheap gas pledge

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi when he appeared before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget at Parliament on March 31, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenyans will have to wait longer for cheaper cooking gas after the government confirmed that a highly anticipated deal with a Saudi Arabian firm had collapsed, stalling a key plan to boost supply and lower prices.

At the same time, the government recently raised the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on cooking gas to Sh5.40 per kilogramme from 40 cents, setting up households for higher costs while possibly driving others back to use of dirty fuels such as charcoal and firewood.