I have nothing to run away from, Sakaja breaks silence

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja arrives at Parliament Buildings on March 31, 2026. [GPS]



Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), a day after police launched a search for him over his failure to honour a summons.

Sakaja, who drove himself to Parliament Buildings in a black Mercedes sedan shortly before noon, said his decision to drive himself was meant to demonstrate his willingness to engage with Senate committees.