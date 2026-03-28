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Court suspends Nairobi waste management deal, orders clearance of Umoja garbage

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 28, 2026
A mountain of garbage in Nairobi's Jericho Residential estate. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Environment Court has ordered Nairobi County to clear all trash dumped at the Umoja residential area and control illegal dumping within 135 days.

This comes as the Commercial Court Judge Moses Ado separately barred the county from awarding a 25-year design, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of an integrated solid waste management system tender to Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

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Related Topics

Nairobi County Umoja Garbage Mess Nairobi Waste Collection Crisis Nairobi Garbage Cartels
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