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Four governors, broken promises and court orders: Why Dandora chokes City with toxic cycle

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 28, 2026

 

A section of Dandora dumpsite in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

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Related Topics

Dandora Dumpsite Toxic Industrial Waste Dandora Environmental Disasters Nairobi County Waste Management Crisis
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