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Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today

By Brian Kisanji | Mar. 26, 2026

Oburu Odinga attends Raila Odinga’s memorial service at Sony Sugar Stadium, Awendo, Migori County, November 6, 2025. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Today could shape up to be a defining moment for the ODM party, with many viewing it as a “judgement day” that could determine the future of Kenya’s most enduring opposition party.

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