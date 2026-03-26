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Blow to both Sifuna, Linda Ground faction as tribunal rules on SG ouster

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 26, 2026
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other ODM party members when he addressed the media after removal as the Party Secretary General on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Embattled ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna has suffered a major blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal dismissed his case challenging his ouster from the party's top administrative position.

Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu, delivering the judgment Thursday afternoon, ruled that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter after finding that Sifuna had not attempted to subject the dispute to the party's Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanisms (IDRM) before rushing to the tribunal.

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