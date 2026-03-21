×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'We won't be silenced': Standard Group defiant after attack on journalists

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Standard Group condemns attacks on journalists in Kitale, Trans Nzoia, over fake ambulance deal coverage, says it won't be silenced, asks police to arrest and charge those responsible. [File, Standard]

The Standard Group has condemned the violent attack on two journalists in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County, on Friday, March 20, as pressure mounts on authorities to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible.

In a statement, the Company's CEO, Chaacha Mwita, noted that Gilbert Sitati of Standard Group and George Njoroge of MediaMax were assaulted while carrying out their professional duties, adding that their lives were put at risk by what it described as reckless actions by political actors opposed to scrutiny.

According to Mwita, the incident was particularly disturbing because Njoroge was allegedly beaten for sharing Standard Group's newspaper front page on his WhatsApp status, terming the attack a worrying sign of growing hostility toward the press.

“The Standard Group wants to be very clear: intimidation will not change how we report. It will not soften our scrutiny. It will not silence us. Our duty is to the public, and we will continue to shine a light where others would prefer darkness,” the statement said.

The CEO cited Articles 33, 34 and 35 of the Constitution, saying the attack violated freedom of expression, media freedom and the public’s right to information. He called on the National Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to move swiftly to investigate the incident and prosecute those involved.

Mwita also urged investigators to probe the alleged involvement of a personal assistant to Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, saying all those responsible must face the law without fear or favour.

The Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG), reiterating their remarks, also condemned the attack, saying violence against journalists undermines media freedom and the public’s right to information and creates a climate of fear that may lead to self-censorship.

“Any attempt to intimidate, harass, or harm journalists for executing their duty undermines democratic principles and erodes accountability,” the editors’ body said.

KEG called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to order thorough and transparent investigations, identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted without delay.

The guild warned that it may pursue further legal action, including private prosecution, if state agencies fail to act decisively.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Journalists Attack Journalists Attack in Trans Nzoia Trans Nzoia County
.

Latest Stories

Former CS Raphael Tuju reported missing
Former CS Raphael Tuju reported missing
National
By Mate Tongola
16 mins ago
Makueni overnight heavy downpour leaves two dead
Eastern
By Stephen Nzioka
27 mins ago
15 Kenyans evacuated from Iran arrive home safely
National
By Mate Tongola
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lowering the bar: Has Ruto discarded Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua?
By Barrack Muluka 4 hrs ago
Lowering the bar: Has Ruto discarded Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua?
How President Ruto is breaking records he would rather not
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
How President Ruto is breaking records he would rather not
Oburu faces test as party heads to explosive NDC
By Mary Imenza and Harold Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
Oburu faces test as party heads to explosive NDC
Why Ruto's Western bid is facing major hurdles
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Why Ruto's Western bid is facing major hurdles
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved