'We won't be silenced': Standard Group defiant after attack on journalists

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Standard Group condemns attacks on journalists in Kitale, Trans Nzoia, over fake ambulance deal coverage, says it won't be silenced, asks police to arrest and charge those responsible. [File, Standard]

The Standard Group has condemned the violent attack on two journalists in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County, on Friday, March 20, as pressure mounts on authorities to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible.

In a statement, the Company's CEO, Chaacha Mwita, noted that Gilbert Sitati of Standard Group and George Njoroge of MediaMax were assaulted while carrying out their professional duties, adding that their lives were put at risk by what it described as reckless actions by political actors opposed to scrutiny.

According to Mwita, the incident was particularly disturbing because Njoroge was allegedly beaten for sharing Standard Group's newspaper front page on his WhatsApp status, terming the attack a worrying sign of growing hostility toward the press.

“The Standard Group wants to be very clear: intimidation will not change how we report. It will not soften our scrutiny. It will not silence us. Our duty is to the public, and we will continue to shine a light where others would prefer darkness,” the statement said.

The CEO cited Articles 33, 34 and 35 of the Constitution, saying the attack violated freedom of expression, media freedom and the public’s right to information. He called on the National Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to move swiftly to investigate the incident and prosecute those involved.

Mwita also urged investigators to probe the alleged involvement of a personal assistant to Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, saying all those responsible must face the law without fear or favour.

The Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG), reiterating their remarks, also condemned the attack, saying violence against journalists undermines media freedom and the public’s right to information and creates a climate of fear that may lead to self-censorship.

“Any attempt to intimidate, harass, or harm journalists for executing their duty undermines democratic principles and erodes accountability,” the editors’ body said.

KEG called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to order thorough and transparent investigations, identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted without delay.

The guild warned that it may pursue further legal action, including private prosecution, if state agencies fail to act decisively.