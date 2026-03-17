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State House dismiss claims seeking extra money

By Irene Githinji | Mar. 17, 2026
President William Ruto alongside first lady Rachel [File, Standard]

State House says it has not sought any additional funding outside the original budget for the 2025-26 financial year.

State House Comptroller, Katoo Ole Metito, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on National Administration and Internal Security, chaired by Narok West MP, Gabriel Tongoyo, where he explained that their original budget was slashed by half, causing a huge deficit and subsequently affecting their activities.

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Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito Retired Vice President Moody Awori State House Spending
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