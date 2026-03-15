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Unholy trinity: Kenyans left alone as three arms of government close ranks

By Standard Team | Mar. 15, 2026
Chief Justice Martha Koome chats with President William Ruto during the swearing-in of twenty Judges of the High Court and conferment of the Rank of Senior Counsel at State House, Nairobi on May 14, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto has already put a firm grip on the legislature through the broad-based government arrangement, but favourable decisions from the courts indicate a growing unholy alliance between the three arms of government.

Last week, when he hosted a joint UDA/ODM Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting at State House, he gleefully told the gathering that “if the broad-based government has decided, then Parliament has decided.”

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