×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons

By Hudson Gumbihi | Mar. 13, 2026
Former PS Irungu Nyakera addresses journalists after goons attacked his Fairways Hotel in Kisumu, on March 11, 2026. [Clinton Ambujo, Standard] 

The country is slowly sliding into anarchy as the rule of law is relegated to the background, with former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju and former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera becoming the latest high-profile victims of goon attacks.

From being sponsored to disrupt political rallies, the goons are now on standby for settling business disputes, as witnessed at the properties of Tuju and Nyakera on Wednesday, begging the question: Who is the force behind these hoodlums?

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Goon Attack Former CS Raphael Tuju Former PS Irungu Nyakera President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Opinion
By Zidia Mwazala
18 mins ago
Why accelerating digital inclusion is key to protecting women online
Opinion
By Khadija Mohammed
18 mins ago
Final 10 nights of Ramadan mark peak of prayer, seeking forgiveness
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
By Hudson Gumbihi 18 mins ago
Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
By Mike Kihaki 18 mins ago
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
By Kelvin Karani 18 mins ago
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
By Irene Githinji 18 mins ago
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved