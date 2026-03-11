The pipeline truth: How Museveni outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of KPC

Kenya Pipeline Company. [File Courtesy]

The fears that many Kenyans had expressed about Kenya’s strategic assets being controlled by foreigners may have come to pass after the completion of the Kenya Pipeline Company’s Initial Public Offer, which saw Uganda emerge as a key shareholder.

Uganda, through its national oil company, will now own 20.15 per cent of KPC, a significant stake in the entity that runs the fuel transport and distribution infrastructure, ensuring security of fuel supply in Kenya.