Emotional send-off for Nandi chopper crash victims

The late Johana Ngeno, MP for Emurua Dikirr, is mourned alongside Amos Kipngetich Rotich, Wycliffe Kiprotich Rono, Robert Kipkoech Keter, and Nicholas Kosgey during the funeral at Emurua Dikirr Primary School. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Thousands of mourners yesterday converged in Emurua Dikirr to bid farewell to area MP Johana Ng'eno and four others who perished in a helicopter crash on February 28.

The emotional ceremony, attended by President William Ruto and leaders from across the region, painted a portrait of the legislator as a political lion whose fierce advocacy for Mau Forest evictees and artists was matched by a quiet, devoted family life.

Family members, friends and leaders also paid tribute to the four others who died in the crash, describing them as hardworking men and pillars of their families whose lives were cut short at the peak of their dreams.

Ng’eno’s widow, Nayianoi Ntutu Ngeno, delivered a brief but moving tribute, promising to remain part of the community her husband served.

“To my husband, your people will be my people. To our daughters, Taparon and Chesang, your Dad loved you so much. To the people of Emurua Dikirr, thank you for the love you have shown us. I will continue to be part of you,” she said.

“Losing you feels like losing the music of my youth — the laughter, the dreams, the simplicity of believing we had endless time. But even death cannot take what we built. It cannot erase the love, the memories and the family we created.”

Relatives described the late MP as both a fearless defender of his constituents and a generous benefactor who quietly supported needy families.

His uncle, David Ngetich, said Ng’eno prioritised vulnerable learners in the distribution of National Government Constituencies Development Fund bursaries.

“In his distribution of NG-CDF bursaries, he explicitly prioritised orphans and children from poor households,” he said.

Residents said the legislator also paid school fees for many students and supported the improvement of learning infrastructure in schools across the constituency.

The mother to the late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno overwhelmed during the burial service at Dikirr. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

President William Ruto remembered Ng’eno as a vocal defender of residents during the Mau Forest evictions, often risking arrest while standing with families he believed were being unfairly displaced.

“Ng’eno has always stood his ground to defend the people of Mau. He has always been vocal about land rights even in Emurua Dikirr and Ang’ata Barikoi,” said the President.

Beyond the political loss, families shared personal tragedies of losing breadwinners whose salaries supported extended families and paid school fees for siblings.

The funeral was also marked by emotional accounts of the victims’ final moments.

Ng’eno’s mother recalled their last prayer together moments before the helicopter landed to pick him up.

“He told me to pray for him and while we were praying, the chopper landed. I joked that the noise must have disrupted our prayers and we both laughed,” she said.

A day before the accident, the MP had reportedly spoken about death and sang a song describing heaven as a sweeter place — words that have since left many wondering whether it was a haunting premonition. Relatives of the Nandi chopper crash victims gather at Dikirr for a burial service. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Among those eulogised was Wycliffe Rono, also known as “SportPesa”, who left behind four young children, the youngest aged two months.

“Wycliffe was not just a husband; he was a confidant who stood beside me with love, patience, and strength. The children looked up to him,” said his wife, Lydia Rono.

In a touching moment, their six-year-old daughter, Sasha Chepngetich, described her father as their protector.

“He loved us and taught us to be strong. We promise to live by the values he taught us,” she said.

The death of Nicholas Kosgei, Ng’eno’s personal photographer and cameraman, also left his family in distress as he was their sole breadwinner.

His father, Philip Kosgey, struggled to hold back tears as he explained that the family lacked land to bury him.

“Your Excellency, it is hard to say this but I will see where to bury my son. I will bury him just beside our house,” he said.

Families of Robert Keter and Amos Kipngetich also spoke of the financial toll left by their deaths.

Amos, 23, had only worked for three years and had planned to pay school fees for his brother the day before the crash.

Robert, on the other hand, had spent years unemployed while waiting for recruitment by the Teachers Service Commission before finally securing a permanent job.

“Before the flight, he told me he was planning to build us a home. He had already cut trees for timber,” his mother said.