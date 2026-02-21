×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'No one can stop reggae': Sifuna vows rally will go on amid chaos

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Charged crowd at the Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega during the Linda Wananchi rally. [ Benard Lusigi, Standard]

A dramatic scene unfolded at Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega during the Linda Wananchi rally, as youths defied teargas lobbed at the gathering and remained steadfast, continuing to listen to leaders address the meeting.

In an unusual display at a Kenyan political rally, the crowd quickly regrouped after the teargas dispersal attempts, with many supporters standing their ground and chanting slogans while waving party colours.

Embattled Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna urged his supporters to remain resolute despite the tense situation, insisting that the rally would proceed as planned.

“Let them throw more if they want to; this meeting is ours, and we will be the ones to finish it, no one else,” Sifuna told the crowd.

The atmosphere remained charged but largely controlled, with Sifuna repeatedly calling for calm and restraint among the supporters. 

He cautioned the crowd against confronting law enforcement officers and advised them to remain peaceful even as teargas was deployed.

“Remain calm, do not stone the police; they are our close friends. When they throw teargas at you, just cover it with your jacket,” he urged.

Meanwhile, tension briefly escalated when at least two youths attempted to disrupt the meeting. 

The pair were confronted by sections of the crowd and subjected to blows and kicks before leaders intervened.

Sifuna, alongside Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, appealed to the crowd to stop the assault, calling for restraint. 

The two individuals were eventually rescued, taken to the podium for protection, and later rushed to hospital.

Despite the teargas and brief disruption, the rally continued under a heavy but defiant mood, with residents maintaining their presence and cheering on the leaders throughout the meeting.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Linda Wananchi Rally Amalemba Grounds, Kakamega ODM SG Edwin Sifuna ODM Wrangles
.

Latest Stories

Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias, 27, passes away after botched plastic surgery
Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias, 27, passes away after botched plastic surgery
Diaspora
By Joan Oyiela
8 mins ago
The Great Wheel: Annual advocacy push for access to paediatric wheelchairs
Health & Science
By Chebet Birir
19 mins ago
Ushuru yetu: Angry boda boda riders caught on camera torching reflectors amid political tensions
Politics
By Jael Wakesho
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Absentee' PS Julius Bitok on MPs' radar over education crisis
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
'Absentee' PS Julius Bitok on MPs' radar over education crisis
Why DPP Ingonga wants Obado, two others convicted over Sharon Otieno's murder
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Why DPP Ingonga wants Obado, two others convicted over Sharon Otieno's murder
Universities choke under Sh85 billion debt as 11 stare at closure
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Universities choke under Sh85 billion debt as 11 stare at closure
Why Appeals Court has suspended Sh3.5b Anglo Leasing trial
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Why Appeals Court has suspended Sh3.5b Anglo Leasing trial
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved