The Bar speaks: Charles Kanjama wins LSK presidency

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama addresses press after being elected President of the Law Society of Kenya on February 19, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama has been elected the 52nd president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after garnering 3,728 votes.

He defeated Peter Wanyama and outgoing Vice President Mwaura Kabata, who received 2,616 and 2,086 votes, respectively.

Kanjama thanked advocates who supported him and gave him the chance to lead LSK for the next two years.

“I would like to thank all the voters, all the members of the Law Society of Kenya, those who supported my candidature strongly, and those who came out to vote,” he said.

He added that he would work with Kabata and Wanyama and called on their supporters to help strengthen LSK.

“The leadership of LSK matters, and not just to lawyers but to the country,” he said.

Wanyama previously ran for the presidency in the 2024 elections but lost to outgoing President Faith Odhiambo.

Kabata conceded defeat, congratulating Kanjama after the tally showed him in a commanding lead over both Kabata and Wanyama.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Charles Kanjama SC, who has been entrusted by advocates to serve as their 52nd president of the Law Society," Kabata said.

Kabata, who ran on a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) manifesto, said his team had put forth their best effort and formed lasting friendships in the process.

"I wish Mr. Charles Kanjama SC all the best as he takes stewardship of the Law Society of Kenya, especially at such a critical time when the nation heads to elections," he added.

Speaking at LSK headquarters along Gitanga Road, Kanjama expressed confidence in uniting the legal fraternity.

"I look forward to working together with my opponents, their supporters, and all lawyers," he said.

Kanjama is the managing partner at Muma and Kanjama Advocates, where he heads the disputes department.

He has been an advocate for more than 21 years, having been admitted to the roll of advocates in 2003.

He completed his pupillage at Kibet & Advocates before joining Ochieng, Onyango, Kibet & Ohaga Advocates, where he practiced before starting his own firm in 2006.

He previously served as LSK Nairobi branch chairperson from 2016 to 2018.

He won re-election against SC Nelson Havi to retain the seat but lost to Havi when they both ran for LSK presidency. He has also taught law at institutions including Strathmore University.

Kanjama ran on a platform of experienced leadership, highlighting his previous service within LSK.

His campaign revolved around five pillars: rule of law, integrity and independence, practice and welfare, building the institution and engagement, and accountability and governance.

During a presidential debate, he said he had spent Sh6 million on his campaign, sourced from his law firm and donations from friends.

On corruption in the judiciary, Kanjama said his administration will be vocal. He has condensed his 40-point agenda into 10 key priorities, including completing Wakili Towers in South C, establishing an LSK training institute, creating a judiciary enforcement police unit, supporting in-house lawyers, and registering and collaborating with lawyers’ associations.

His agenda also focuses on promoting ethical conveyancing and the commercial registry, publishing an annual evidence-based rule of law report, supporting devolution, and improving welfare for young lawyers.