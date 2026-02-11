×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Didmus Barasa: Uhuru is a stumbling block to Ruto's re-election bid

By Jackline Inyanji | Feb. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa claims that the opposition lacks a clear agenda that could move the country forward. [File, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has slammed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly standing in the way of President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

At the same time, Barasa downplayed the United Opposition's ability to compete with the broad based government in 2027 General Election.  

The MP claimed that the opposition lacks a clear agenda that could move the country forward.

Speaking in Kapskwony, Mt.Elgon, he asked the former president to withdraw from active politics and give President Ruto time to work.

The MP said Ruto will remain in power beyond 2032.

“Former President Uhuru should respect President Ruto and give Kenya Kwanza government and leaders time to work.  The journey for President Ruto to take the country to Singapore has already started, and critics will not distract him from achieving his target. Let the opposition get used to the president,” he said.

“Those thinking Ruto politics will end in 2032, you are dreaming, Ruto is here to stay, they should smell the coffee and adapt to the new reality. We cannot allow him to take us to Singapore then his good deeds to get destroyed by the opposition led by Kalonzo Musyoka, they should pave the way for a new generation,” Barasa added.

The MP who a Ruto ally, announced his bid for the Bungoma governor seat in the 2027 General Election. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa President Uhuru Kenyatta United Opposition President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Texas father shoots British daughter after alleged argument over Donald Trump
Texas father shoots British daughter after alleged argument over Donald Trump
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
12 mins ago
Kingi calls for dialogue between senators, governors
National
By Stephen Rutto
22 mins ago
DCI arrests uncle after gruesome discovery of 9-year-old's body in Nyeri pit latrine
County
By Jael Wakesho
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eyes on Sifuna, Osotsi and Babu Owino as ODM holds tense NEC
By BBC 6 hrs ago
Eyes on Sifuna, Osotsi and Babu Owino as ODM holds tense NEC
Shame of a country staring at death as Presidency splashes millions
By Ndungu Gachane and David Odongo 6 hrs ago
Shame of a country staring at death as Presidency splashes millions
EACC goes after Kaberia, Mwendwa over Sh330m in CHAN stadium scam
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
EACC goes after Kaberia, Mwendwa over Sh330m in CHAN stadium scam
Revealed: Oscar Sudi, George Aladwa among MPs who have never spoken in Parliament
By Irene Githinji 6 hrs ago
Revealed: Oscar Sudi, George Aladwa among MPs who have never spoken in Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved