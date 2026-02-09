Kalonzo: I shelved my presidential bid for 15 years, now I'm ready to lead Kenyans

Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses Kenyans living in diaspora at Baltimore in Maryland on February 8, 2026. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said he shelved his presidential ambitions for 15 political years and is now seeking to be on the ballot in the 2027 General Election.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you