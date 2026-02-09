×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kalonzo: I shelved my presidential bid for 15 years, now I'm ready to lead Kenyans

By Irene Githinji | Feb. 9, 2026

Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses Kenyans living in diaspora at Baltimore in Maryland on February 8, 2026. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said he shelved his presidential ambitions for 15 political years and is now seeking to be on the ballot in the 2027 General Election.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kalonzo Musyoka 2027 General Election United Opposition President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo: I shelved my presidential bid for 15 years, now I'm ready to lead Kenyans
Kalonzo: I shelved my presidential bid for 15 years, now I'm ready to lead Kenyans
Politics
By Irene Githinji
55 mins ago
LSK warns lawyers against sexual harassment of juniors amid surge in cases
National
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
Forum integrates mental health, peace building to fight sexual violence
Health & Science
By Benard Orwongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kalonzo: I shelved my presidential bid for 15 years, now I'm ready to lead Kenyans
By Irene Githinji 55 mins ago
Kalonzo: I shelved my presidential bid for 15 years, now I'm ready to lead Kenyans
Season of baits: Inside Ruto tokenism plot targeting payslip holders
By Graham Kajilwa 6 hrs ago
Season of baits: Inside Ruto tokenism plot targeting payslip holders
Millicent Omanga: UDA's dancer-in-chief ditches yellow wave for Gachagua's DCP
By Jacinta Mutura 6 hrs ago
Millicent Omanga: UDA's dancer-in-chief ditches yellow wave for Gachagua's DCP
Kiambu mall owner dealt a blow by Appeals Court in Sh3b property dispute
By Kamau Muthoni 10 hrs ago
Kiambu mall owner dealt a blow by Appeals Court in Sh3b property dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved