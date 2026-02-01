13 teachers hospitalised after Nairobi accident kills two during Kuppet polls

Education CS Julius Migos and Kuppet officials after visiting teachers at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, after they were involved in an accident at City Primary School, Ngara, on February 1, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Thirteen teachers remain hospitalised following a road accident in Nairobi in which a public service vehicle ploughed into educators participating in Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) branch elections, killing two. Officials have confirmed that those injured are steadily recovering.

The crash sent shockwaves through the teaching fraternity and the wider community, prompting renewed calls for road safety awareness.

The accident claimed the lives of two teachers from Madema Junior School, one of whom died at the scene while the other succumbed to injuries in hospital.

A total of 26 teachers were injured in the incident, with 13 treated and discharged after receiving medical attention. The remaining teachers are receiving care in hospitals across Nairobi, with doctors reporting that most are in stable condition. One teacher who underwent surgery is responding well to treatment, officials said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, who visited the injured teachers alongside officials from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and KUPPET, said the government was encouraged by the progress made so far, even as it mourns the loss of the two educators.

“We are relieved that the injured teachers are recovering well. The government remains committed to supporting them and the families of the two teachers who lost their lives in this tragic accident. It is important that we all take responsibility for road safety. These accidents are preventable, and we urge all motorists to be cautious, particularly in areas with high pedestrian and school traffic,” Ogamba said.

The Nairobi tragedy came amid another fatal road accident in Nyeri County, where a vehicle ferrying 25 learners was involved in a crash that claimed the lives of two pupils. Several others were injured and are receiving treatment in hospital.

The CS warned against what he termed the normalisation of road carnage in the country, urging drivers and all road users to exercise heightened caution.

“We are losing too many lives on our roads — teachers, learners and other Kenyans. A loss of life is a painful experience, and we must all take responsibility to prevent these tragedies,” he said.

Beyond road safety concerns, the CS also addressed growing anxiety among teachers following a separate security incident in Garissa County, where another teacher was recently killed.

He said the government, working with the Ministry of Interior, had put in place enhanced security measures in affected areas, including increased police deployment.

“We have been assured that our teachers, not just in the North Eastern region but across the country, will continue to be protected. Teachers who feel traumatised are receiving psychosocial support, and individual cases will be considered on their own merit,” he said, urging teachers not to abandon their duty stations.

TSC Chairperson Jamleck Muturi assured affected families that all medical expenses are being fully covered under the teachers’ medical insurance scheme, saying no teacher or family will be burdened by treatment costs.

“All the teachers involved are fully covered, and the medical bills will be catered for in full. We are closely monitoring their recovery and ensuring they receive the necessary support, including psychosocial care for trauma,” Muturi said.

KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori described the incident as a painful blow to the teaching fraternity, saying the swift intervention by the government and relevant agencies had helped ease anxiety among teachers and learners.

“This tragedy has left a deep impact, not only on teachers but also on learners who have lost their teachers. The assurance on medical cover and psychosocial support is critical at this time,” Misori said.

He added that while grieving, teachers are being encouraged to continue serving at their duty stations, with support measures in place to ensure safety.

Beyond the accident, the Education CS also gave an update on the distribution of textbooks to schools across the country.

Ogamba said the exercise has reached 60 per cent and is expected to be completed by February 10, with government teams working to ensure no school is left behind.

“The distribution is ongoing daily, and we are confident that all schools will have received the required learning materials by the set deadline,” he said.

As investigations into the cause of the Nairobi crash continue, authorities once again urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, warning that preventable accidents continue to claim lives, including those of teachers and learners.