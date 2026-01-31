Two killed, 26 injured after matatu rams teachers at Nairobi City Primary

One teacher killed, 26 injured after matatu rams into teachers at Nairobi City Primary. [File, Standard]

Two teachers have died and 26 others were injured after a public service vehicle rammed a group of teachers at Nairobi City Primary.

In a statement issued on Saturday, January 31, KUPPET Secretary - General Akelo Misori confirmed the incident, saying: “It is with profound sadness that I inform members of the tragic accident that happened this evening at City Primary School, when a public service bus rammed a group of teachers who were coming out of the election venue.”

According to Misori, one teacher was confirmed dead on the spot and another died while undergoing treatment.

The 26 injured teachers were rushed to various hospitals around the city for urgent medical attention. Thirteen are receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Parklands, five at Kenyatta National Hospital, three at Nairobi West Hospital, two at Scholastica, two at Radiant, and one at Mater Hospital.

“The doctors and nurses are sparing no effort to save the lives of our teachers. Some are in theatre now, undergoing procedures,” Misori said, extending condolences to the families and friends of the deceased teachers.

“The entire KUPPET family is heartbroken from this tragic loss of life. We wish a quick recovery for the injured teachers and look forward to seeing them in renewed health,” he added.

The accident occurred as teachers were leaving the school, which was serving as the venue for the KUPPET Nairobi branch elections.