The Standard

Oketch Salah fires back after Winnie Odinga interview

By Mike Kihaki | Jan. 28, 2026
 Winnie Odinga  during the Political parties' presentations of their nominations to the joint clerks on November 9, 2022. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

A charged public debate between Winnie Odinga and businessman Oketch Salah has erupted over claims surrounding the final moments of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The debate was triggered by Winnie Odinga’s appearance on Citizen TV, where she openly challenged Salah’s narrative that he was by her father’s side during his last moments.

Winnie questioned the accuracy and credibility of the claims, stressing that such sensitive accounts must be factual and respectful to the family.

“This is not accurate. Claims about Baba’s final moments should reflect the truth, and unfortunately, that account does not,” Winnie said.

Her remarks prompted a swift response from Salah, who stated on Wednesday, vowing to publicly defend his account.

Salah said he watched the interview and initially chose silence out of respect for Raila Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga.

“I watched last night’s interview on Citizen TV with Ivonne Okwara where Winnie spoke about me. Because of the respect I have for Her Excellency the Ambassador, Mama Ida Min Piny from Migori, I chose to remain quiet. That was a deliberate decision,” Salah said.

However, he maintained that his version of events was truthful and based on what he described as “lived experience.”

“Some things need clarity. I stand by everything I said about my last moments with Baba. Those moments were real, painful, and lived. I will respond in an interview soon,” he added.

Salah has consistently insisted that he was present from the time Raila Odinga first fell ill until his final moments, rejecting accusations that he exaggerated his proximity to the Odinga family for sympathy or political relevance.

“I was with Baba Raila Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth. That is a fact. I do not say this for sympathy, relevance or political mileage; I say it because it is the truth,” he said.

He went on to describe emotionally charged scenes in which he claims he supported Odinga through intense pain, sometimes with only one security officer present.

Salah clarified that the officer was not Maurice Ogeta, one of Odinga’s well-known principal bodyguards, whose name has circulated widely in online discussions.

“Moments when it was only me and one security guard present, holding Baba, trying to steady him, trying to help him through the pain. This is not a story. This is lived experience,” he said.

Salah also revealed that he and Odinga held extensive private discussions during the illness, touching on both personal and political matters, but said he would not disclose details out of respect for the family.

“Silence should never be mistaken for fear or falsehood,” he noted.

Addressing claims that he sought to sideline Odinga’s immediate family, Salah strongly denied any disrespect.

“I have never claimed to replace Baba’s family, nor have I ever disrespected Mama Ida or his children. Any suggestion that I insulted, sidelined, or spoke ill of them is false and malicious,” he said.

Raila Junior dismissed Oketch's remark, telling him off (Sic).

.

