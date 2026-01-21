Oguda, Zani UDA-ODM led committee to meet President Ruto

10-point agenda committe chairperson Agnes Zani and member Gabriel Oguda.

President William Ruto is set to meet a five-member committee on the implementation of the 10-point agenda between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) this afternoon.

The Agnes Zani-led team, which includes Fatuma Ibrahim, Kevin Kiarie, Gabriel Oguda and Javas Bigambo, will update Ruto on progress in executing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two parties, including steps taken on the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) report.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa confirmed the meeting during a UDA press briefing on the party’s grassroots elections on Wednesday, January 21.

“The committee will present progress on the implementation of the MoU and the Nadco report,” noted Ichung’wa.

UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire also announced that Ruto will chair the UDA National Governing Council meeting at State House on Monday, February 26.

The gathering will bring together all officials elected on a UDA ticket, including members from the dissolved Amani National Congress party.

Top of the agenda will be the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda report from the National Elections Board, which monitored the party’s grassroots elections.

The council will also ratify a National Executive Committee resolution mandating Ruto to commence structured negotiations with ODM.

The five-member committee is tasked with overseeing the full implementation of the Nadco report, including inclusivity in budget allocations, youth economic investments, protection of devolution, corruption audits, and safeguarding constitutional rights.

The committee is expected to report to Ruto and ODM leadership every two months, with the next public update scheduled for March 7, exactly two years after the MoU was signed.

The Nadco report highlighted four key priorities for government action, including auditing the 2022 electoral process, addressing the cost of living, entrenching offices such as the leader of opposition, and establishing affirmative action funds in the constitution.

Ichung’wa noted the committee aims to strengthen constitutionalism, respect multiparty democracy, and stop wastage of public resources.