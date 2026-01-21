×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

'Bring slain Gen Z back to life,' Malala sets tough terms for UDA return

By David Njaaga | Jan. 21, 2026
Democracy for Citizens Party Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala. [File,Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has ruled out rejoining the ruling Party United Democratic Alliance (UDA), unless slain Gen Z protesters are brought back to life.

The former Kakamega Senator, in a video posted on his X account, demanded that Ruto "resurrect" victims of the 2024 anti-government protests before any reconciliation could occur.

"Tell President William Ruto to revive, or rather to resurrect, all those Gen Zs they killed during the protests. If you bring back Rex Maasai, then I can go back to the UDA," said Malala.

The DCP deputy party-leader described himself as a shareholder in DCP who cannot abandon a party he helped build.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"I am in DCP to stay, and those people propagating lies and disinformation that I have left the DCP party to UDA, I want to tell them categorically that I am here to stay. I am a shareholder in this party, and I cannot leave a party that I have built," he noted.

Maasai was among dozens killed during demonstrations against the 2024 Finance Bill between June and July 2024.

Courts have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, with inquests ongoing.

On compensation for protest victims, Malala claimed families remain unpaid. Records show courts awarded Sh2.2 million to 11 protesters in April 2025 for rights violations.

A broader compensation panel was established, but faced legal challenges over its constitutional mandate.

Malala further accused the government of misplaced priorities, claiming resources were being channelled toward political campaigns rather than addressing victims' needs.

The politician alleged Ruto spent over Sh150 million at Sagana last week as handouts.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cleophas Malala DCP Party Rex Masai Gen Z Protests
.

Latest Stories

Traders storm KPLC offices in Naivasha over extortion
Traders storm KPLC offices in Naivasha over extortion
Rift Valley
By Antony Gitonga
16 mins ago
Court declares abducted man dead after years of search by family
Courts
By Julius Chepkwony
16 mins ago
'Bring slain Gen Z back to life,' Malala sets tough terms for UDA return
Politics
By David Njaaga
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ahmednasir sorry as judges to rule on Supreme Court ban
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Ahmednasir sorry as judges to rule on Supreme Court ban
Speaker Wetang'ula 'hounded' by Jirongo's torch as DCI tighten probe
By Hudson Gumbihi 4 hrs ago
Speaker Wetang'ula 'hounded' by Jirongo's torch as DCI tighten probe
Why Ruto is under fire over Safaricom, KPC sale
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Why Ruto is under fire over Safaricom, KPC sale
Inside Winnie Odinga-Oburu Oginga's feud
By Isaiah Gwengi and Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
Inside Winnie Odinga-Oburu Oginga's feud
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved