'Bring slain Gen Z back to life,' Malala sets tough terms for UDA return

Democracy for Citizens Party Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala. [File,Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has ruled out rejoining the ruling Party United Democratic Alliance (UDA), unless slain Gen Z protesters are brought back to life.

The former Kakamega Senator, in a video posted on his X account, demanded that Ruto "resurrect" victims of the 2024 anti-government protests before any reconciliation could occur.

"Tell President William Ruto to revive, or rather to resurrect, all those Gen Zs they killed during the protests. If you bring back Rex Maasai, then I can go back to the UDA," said Malala.

The DCP deputy party-leader described himself as a shareholder in DCP who cannot abandon a party he helped build.

"I am in DCP to stay, and those people propagating lies and disinformation that I have left the DCP party to UDA, I want to tell them categorically that I am here to stay. I am a shareholder in this party, and I cannot leave a party that I have built," he noted.

Maasai was among dozens killed during demonstrations against the 2024 Finance Bill between June and July 2024.

Courts have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, with inquests ongoing.

On compensation for protest victims, Malala claimed families remain unpaid. Records show courts awarded Sh2.2 million to 11 protesters in April 2025 for rights violations.

A broader compensation panel was established, but faced legal challenges over its constitutional mandate.

Malala further accused the government of misplaced priorities, claiming resources were being channelled toward political campaigns rather than addressing victims' needs.

The politician alleged Ruto spent over Sh150 million at Sagana last week as handouts.