Outcry after video shows police assaulting men playing pool in Nandi Hills

Screegrabs from the video.

A video showing police officers assaulting men playing pool in Nandi Hills town has drawn widespread condemnation, prompting calls for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) and Inspector General Douglas Kanja to act.

The eight-minute video widely circulated on social media shows the assault took place on January 10, 2026.

About six police officers are seen entering a room, ordering the men to lie on the floor and demanding identification cards as they assault them. Seven more officers later join the group.

After several minutes, an officer believed to be their senior is heard ordering them to withdraw, as the officers issue threats related to playing the game.

The footage triggered widespread condemnation online, with leaders and lawyers calling for accountability and disciplinary action.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei called on Kanja to interdict and suspend the officers, saying playing pool is not an offence under Kenyan law.

“This is to also pave the way for independent investigations to be carried out,” said Cherargei in a statement on X.

The senator said police are “mandated to respect human rights, promote high standards of professionalism, good relationships with broader society and integrity,” adding that the officers violated those provisions.

He said police commanders in Nandi County and the wider Rift Valley region should face administrative action by the National Police Service (NPS).

“I have engaged the Senate Committee on National Security to suo moto look into the matter urgently, while we are in contact with the said youth to ensure justice is served to them,” said Cherargei.

He said NPS leadership led by Kanja must act to prevent similar incidents involving “rogue” officers.

“We shall pursue these rogue police officers ruthlessly until they pay for these heinous acts against my people,” he said.

Embakasi MP Babu Owino called for the arrest and prosecution of the officers involved to face assault charges.

He said no law in Kenya requires citizens to carry identification cards at all times or prohibits playing pool at night.

“Even where a law is alleged to have been broken, police cannot act as arresting officers and prosecutors, nor can they serve as judges,” said Owino.

He added that playing a game is not a crime and that many Kenyan youths face economic hardship, with recreation helping keep them away from crime.

“We must not create a dangerous precedent where games are criminalised, yet these same games have the potential to produce world champions and create opportunities that can change lives,” he said.

Lawyer Willis Otieno also condemned the incident, saying the young men were peacefully playing pool.

“Policing is not a licence to humiliate, assault or terrorise citizens going about lawful activities. Silence or cover-up will amount to institutional complicity,” said Otieno.

He called on the Officer Commanding Nandi Hills Police Station to publicly release the names of the officers involved and disclose disciplinary steps taken.

“Silence or cover-up will amount to institutional complicity. Accountability without authority abuse. This matter cannot be wished away,” he noted.

Criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta described the incident as “disturbing, criminal and uncalled for,” saying no crime was taking place to warrant police action.

“I now understand clearly why the youth rebel and have no sympathy with cops. I can’t support such. Arrest them,” tweeted Ombeta.