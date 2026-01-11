Nyeri Governor Kahiga pledges support for Ruto

From Left, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, President William Ruto and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga during a church service at St Paul’s Church, Kariki Chinga in Othaya, Nyeri on January 11, 2026. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has declared his full support for President William Ruto, saying his decision to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration is driven by the need to deliver development for his people.

Speaking during a church service at St Paul’s Church, Kariki Chinga in Othaya, Nyeri County, Kahiga said that while he had previously been a critic of the President, the realities

of governance had compelled him to cooperate with the national government for the benefit of residents.

“I voted for President William Ruto. He is my sitting president and I am the governor of this area. I don’t understand why you are confused,” Kahiga said. “So far, I haven’t heard of any other president and for now I am still supporting him.”

Kahiga’s remarks come amid shifting political alignments in the Mt Kenya region, where leaders have increasingly weighed the balance between opposition politics and

engagement with the national government. The governor said welcoming the President to Nyeri and engaging with him on governance issues was part of his constitutional duty.

“As the sitting governor, I have to come and welcome him here. We discuss governance and we are on duty,” he said. “When political time comes, if locals decide to give me

another term, they will show. If they retire me, I am ready to come to church and serve, and life goes on. I am still a fully paid-up member of UDA.”

Kahiga emphasised that politics should not obstruct service delivery, noting that cooperation across political divides is sometimes necessary. He said political loyalty should not be confused with the responsibility to serve.

“In politics, there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies. People can always work together,” he said.

Referring to earlier political turbulence in the region, Kahiga said he faced opposition from different sides but chose to listen to his constituents and focus on structured leadership rather than political theatrics.

“Even when Itumbi began the fire, I got opposition from both UDA and DCP and looked confused,” he said. “But I went back to my people to tell me the next direction. We need to have a structured movement.”

The governor urged residents to clearly separate periods of development from campaign seasons, arguing that premature politicking often derails progress.

“I have always told the people of Nyeri, let us differentiate times and seasons. When it is time for development, let’s work. When politics comes, play politics,” he said. “But for now, let’s support the government to work for us.” President William Ruto shares a word with Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga at St Paul’s Church, Kariki Chinga in Othaya, Nyeri County on Janaury 11, 2026. [PCS]

Kahiga also took aim at leaders who, after being appointed to government positions, turn around to openly criticise the same administration, a remark widely interpreted as a

veiled attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justine Muturi.

“If leaders have been appointed to serve the people, they should stand and work for the government, not work for a man and then speak badly about him,” Kahiga said. “If you

see they are not serving you, Mr President, demote them and we will give you other people. I shoot straight.”

The governor’s comments signal his intention to remain firmly aligned with the Kenya Kwanza government, at least for now, as he positions himself as a development-focused

leader willing to set aside past differences to deliver for his county.