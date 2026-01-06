×
Death toll rises to six in Muhoroni-Londiani road accident

By Nikko Tanui | Jan. 6, 2026

Wreckage of a bus and trailer at Tunnel area near Fort Ternan after a crash that left six dead and 30 injured, Kericho County. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

The death toll from a traffic accident at the Tunnel area near Fort Ternan trading centre along the Muhoroni-Londiani junction on the Kericho-Kisumu highway has risen to six.

Police confirmed 30 passengers were injured after a bus rammed into a trailer in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kericho County Police Commander James Ngetich said the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. when the Uwezo Bus Company vehicle hit the trailer from behind, leaving the bus badly damaged.

Both vehicles were travelling from Nairobi toward Kisumu at the time of the crash.

“The bus rammed into the trailer from behind, killing five passengers on board, including the bus driver. About 30 passengers suffered various injuries,” Ngetich said.

He added that 15 other passengers escaped with minor injuries in the early-morning accident.

According to the police report, the crash occurred at a steep section of the road with sharp corners, which is considered a black spot.

“The accident happened at a steep area with many corners. We urge motorists and all road users to observe traffic rules and regulations to prevent such tragedies,” Ngetich said.

At Kericho County Referral Hospital, medics were attending to survivors, with some receiving emergency treatment for serious injuries.

The wreckage of both vehicles was towed to Fort Ternan Police Station as investigations continue.

“We are still working to establish the exact cause of the accident,” Ngetich said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

Digger Classified

