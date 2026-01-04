×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Sakaja breaks silence on collapsed building, trains guns on rogue developers

By Denis Omondi | Jan. 4, 2026
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja arrives at the site of the collapsed building in South C on January 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has broken his silence after the public questioned his continued absence for nearly three days after a mixed-use multi-storey building collapsed in South C shopping centre, claiming two lives.

Speaking when he visited the site of the incident on Sunday, Sakaja revealed that he had been out of town and made a point of prioritizing the visit upon his return.

“I was away. This is the first place I have come to so that I can see what the disaster response teams are doing,” Sakaja said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He defended his administration against accusations that it looked the other way as the building's developers blatantly violated building regulations, even going ahead to construct two additional floors despite having obtained approvals for only 12, leading to the pancake collapse of the structure last Friday.

Instead, Sakaja called for the conferment of prosecutorial powers to counties to enable them to rein in developers who violate regulations, adding that the law currently limits the devolved units to issuing statutory approvals with little intervention in the case of infractions.

Nairobi City County government says it flagged the collapsed building at least three times last year, including when it raised an alarm with the developer last month.

According to the governor, the approvals for the building were issued properly. However, there were enforcement issues over certain infractions like resisting inspection and going beyond the line.

“There are challenges in the enforcement of the regulations that we have expressed in the past. Once a developer gets statutory approvals, as was the case with this building, sometimes when there are infractions, and they are charged, the charges get dropped, or they get a Sh20,000 fine,” he stated.

He further criticised some owners of fronting qualified professionals when seeking approvals, only to drop them after obtaining the clearance and settling for less qualified workers at the construction phase, where dangers abound.

“When the regulations are violated, what we do as a county is to issue an enforcement notice. The constitutional mandate to charge or prosecute is not with the county. This lies with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). In this case, the charges were dropped,” he said.

He added: “That is why we are saying, as counties, that we want the prosecutorial powers because the threshold demanded by ODPP for the cases sometimes is too high. We’ve had many issues since the powers were taken away last year.”

In a statement released late Sunday, the ODPP directed the police to investigate the circumstances that led to the fatal incident and submit the file within seven days. 

"The DPP has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to record statements from all relevant persons, including the developer and the contractor, and the persons responsible for the relevant building and construction approvals, inspection, and enforcement, and forward the resultant file for perusal and action within seven days from the date hereof," read part of the statement.

The governor consoled the families of the two guards who were trapped under the rubble. So far, one body has been retrieved while search and rescue efforts continue.

Disaster responders drawn from the National Disaster Management Unit, Nairobi County, the National Police Service, the Kenya Defence Force, and the Kenya Red Cross are still combing through the rubble.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Collapsed South C Building South C Estate Search And Rescue Mission
.

Latest Stories

US to work with current Venezuela leaders if they make 'right decision:' Rubio
US to work with current Venezuela leaders if they make 'right decision:' Rubio
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
114 killed in week of attacks in Sudan's Darfur
Africa
By AFP
1 hr ago
Sakaja breaks silence on collapsed building, trains guns on rogue developers
Nairobi
By Denis Omondi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cracks in united opposition over naming of flag bearer
By Boniface Gikandi 5 hrs ago
Cracks in united opposition over naming of flag bearer
Why Ruto won't take us to Singapore
By Ahmedsiad Mohamed 7 hrs ago
Why Ruto won't take us to Singapore
Mudavadi and Wetangula: The powerful yet powerless duo
By Standard Team 11 hrs ago
Mudavadi and Wetangula: The powerful yet powerless duo
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
By Barrack Muluka 11 hrs ago
Poisoned chalice: ODM rushes to drink from Ruto's 'golden cup'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved